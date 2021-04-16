Officials searching for Sumter County man reported missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to locate a 44-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Danny Gibbs Jr. was last seen on April 8 at his residence on Cherryvale Drive.
Officials say he has a history of mental illness and has not been taking his medication.
Gibbs is described as a 5′10 Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 135.
Anyone with information about Gibbs’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.
