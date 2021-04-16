Mass vaccination site at Columbia Place Mall seeing low number of people

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday was day three of the mass vaccination site at Columbia Place Mall and they were not very busy.
That’s prompting the state to make some adjustments to get more people vaccinated.
Megan Castelow rolled up to the mass vaccination site to roll up her sleeve.
“I have two young kids at home. One has a hole in his heart and the other is a severe asthmatic. So I’m not doing it for myself. I’m protecting my kids,” she said.
She says the drive thru process is very convenient for families.
“It’s very smooth. Very easy,” she said. “I’ve only been sitting here for five minutes from the time I got here to now. So it’s reliably quick.”
Castelow is one of only a few people who have taken advantage of the site, which is run by the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Emergency Management Agency with FEMA’s assistance.
FEMA says they’ve administered a little more than 700 doses so far at the site. They have 1,000 to give per day.
DHEC put up digital signs on the roadways to encourage people to come.
“A lot are hesitant to get the shot, but it’s not only to protect yourself but family and friends,” FEMA spokesperson Mike Wade said. “Hopefully once we get more people vaccinated we can get back to normal life.”
That’s one of the reasons Castelow got her shot.
“The safer everyone is, the safer everyone else is going to be,” she said.
People do not have to register to get vaccinated at the site as they have begun taking walk-ins.
Those without a car may use public transportation to the mall.
