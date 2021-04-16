Hanahan police searching for missing couple last seen Friday morning

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two missing people who were last seen Friday morning.
Authorities are searching for Janice and Jerry Hatcher who were last seen at 8:30 a.m. driving a 2014 black Chevrolet Silverado (SC TAG# KCT690).
“Both of these individuals suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s and are considered endangered,” Hanahan police said.
A report states their vehicle was spotted in Lake City, SC earlier today around 11:30 am and may still be in the area.
Police describe Janice Hatcher as 5′08″ tall, weighing 155 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Jerry Hatcher is 5′06″ tall, weighs 163 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711 (Option 0) or 911.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.