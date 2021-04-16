Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Isaac

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Isaac, a 4-year-old Bulldog mix who needs a home.
Pawmetto Lifeline rescued him from a local shelter. They shared this about Isaac:
How can you resist that sweet face? He is a big baby and just wants to be loved!
Isaac is sweet and easygoing with a great temperament. This goofball has a lower energy level and is a total cuddle bug.
Isaac has been out to a lot of events with our volunteers and has done exceptionally well! He would be a great buddy to take to public outings. He eats up all the attention.
He has met both children and other dogs. We would still require anyone interested with a dog or children to bring them in for a meet and greet.
Isaac came in with demodectic mange and hair loss on his face. Demodex can happen to any dog, but the cases can be worse for breeds that are more susceptible to it, like bulldogs. Bulldogs have several special medical considerations such as breathing trouble and overheating easily so we are looking for an adopter with similar breed experience.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
