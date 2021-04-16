FIRST ALERT - Expect a cooler start to the weekend, but warmer temps will arrive next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Plenty of clouds Saturday with highs in the low 70s, and a 30% chance of late afternoon/evening showers.
· Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid/upper 70s Sunday - Wednesday
· Big cold front pushes in by mid week cooling temps off, but just a little!
We will see a slight decrease in the pollen count over the next few days
The temperatures will continue to go up and down over the next few days, make sure you dress accordingly
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (30%). Highs near 70.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs near 80.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.