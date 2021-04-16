Artista Vista returns to Columbia’s Cultural District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Arts Commission has announced the return of Artista Vista in Columbia’s Cultural District.
The event will be held from April 16 until April 18.
Artista Vista will include an online lantern-creation workshop, an art gallery crawl, the inaugural Art Day celebration on the Stormwater Studios campus, and the Koger Center’s Live on Lincoln concert. It will also be the new home for the region’s most eclectic indie craft fair, Crafty Feast.
“Creativity drives The Vista, and over the past year our business-owners have drawn on that creativity to overcome challenges presented by COVID-19,” says executive director of the Congaree Vista Guild, Abby Anderson. “We are thrilled to offer a fresh take on Artista Vista that celebrates our artistic roots while protecting the community’s health and safety.”
The family-friendly online paper lantern creation workshop will be offered from April 16 until April 18. The workshops can be found on The Vista’s YouTube channel.
The art gallery crawl will take place on April 16 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. All patrons, vendors, and businesses participating in Artista Vista events are required to properly wear a face mask. Galleries will enforce social distancing and encourage the use of hand sanitizer.
For those who are more comfortable celebrating from home, virtual gallery tours will be available on The Vista’s YouTube channel, and a podcast featuring a walking tour of Vista art galleries will be available at a later date.
Art Day will be held on April 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visitors will be welcomed into studio spaces to discover collections and view live demonstrations. The COMET’s Sod Cap Connector will offer a free route to Stormwater Studios campus from the Vista.
Live music from Amy and the Willie Wood Chips will fill the air while guests peruse and purchase local art. Beverage South’s beer wagon and A Matter of Taste, Dupre Catering’s food truck, will charm your taste buds with culinary artistry
Masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Crafty Feast will be held on April 18 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will showcase one-of-a-kind offerings and unique gifts from jury-selected vendors.
The event will take place outdoors at the corner of Lincoln and Lady Streets with a beer wagon and local food vendors available. The first 250 patrons will receive a free Crafty Feast tote bag from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
A comprehensive safety plan has been put in place for Crafty Feast. The vendor limit has been capped at 50 to allow for six feet of distance between each booth. Touchless payment is encouraged, and guests are asked to refrain from making purchases with cash. Vendors will sanitize all equipment between guest use. Masks are required for all patrons and vendors, and hand sanitizer will be provided. Patrons and vendors are encouraged to use hand sanitizer often during the event. Social distancing will be enforced. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
All of these events are free to the public.
Live on Lincoln will be held on April 18 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kroger Center. The outdoor, socially distanced performance will take place on the cobblestones of Lincoln Street with dinner by Blue Marlin served to tables of up to four guests.
Entertainment will include renowned local arts organizations like the South Carolina Philharmonic, Columbia Classical Ballet, Columbia City Ballet, ColaJazz, Trustus Theatre, Town Theatre, Columbia Children’s Theatre, Bruch Chamber Orchestra, Opera at USC, and the University of South Carolina Concert Choir.
Tickets will be sold in groups, $280 for a table of four and $160 for a table of two. Patrons who purchase tickets in person at the Koger Center Box Office or by calling the box office at 803-777-5112 will get $20 off their purchase. Proceeds raised from the Koger Center Live on Lincoln will directly support the participating arts and culture organizations as they navigate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the arts industry.
All weekend, the Soda Cap Connector will be available for free transportation to the events. Parking for Artista Vista is available in the parking garage behind Aloft at Washington and Lincoln Streets. City parking meters are free after 6 p.m.restrictions.
Find more information, visit vistacolumbia.com/special-events/artista-vista.
