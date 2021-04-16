Artista Vista returns to Columbia’s Cultural District

A comprehensive safety plan has been put in place for Crafty Feast. The vendor limit has been capped at 50 to allow for six feet of distance between each booth. Touchless payment is encouraged, and guests are asked to refrain from making purchases with cash. Vendors will sanitize all equipment between guest use. Masks are required for all patrons and vendors, and hand sanitizer will be provided. Patrons and vendors are encouraged to use hand sanitizer often during the event. Social distancing will be enforced. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.