29-year-old man killed in shooting at Broad River apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The coroner’s office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.
The shooting happened on the night of Wednesday, April 14 at the Brook Pines Apartments off Broad River Road, just north of St. Andrews Road.
Tevin Wise, 29, of Columbia, was found dead by officers who responded to the shooting.
Police said they believe it was an “isolated incident between acquaintances,” though investigators did not reveal a motive.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
