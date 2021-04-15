Richland County to hold public burials for 23 community members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A public burial and memorial service is planned for 23 members of the Richland County community, officials say.
“Some of these burials are for those who were unclaimed, had no living family members, or are simply unable to be buried by traditional means. Even in death we want to show that their lives mattered,” said Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.
The service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at the Richland County Cemetery, located at 779 Old Clemson Road in Columbia.
The service is open to the public with CDC Covid-19 regulations regarding mask and social distancing enforced.
