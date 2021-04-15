RCSD investigating Columbia homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at an apartment complex in Columbia.
Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 7648 Garners Ferry Rd on April 13 around 12:25 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. That man was transported to the hospital by EMS. He later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
