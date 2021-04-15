Police searching for suspects who stole $4,700 worth of items from Ulta Beauty

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for community assistance to help identify two people wanted in connection with the robbery of a beauty store.
Officials say the suspects stole over $4,700 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on April 12.
Police believe the suspects fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Heath by phone at 1-803-951-4642 or by email at kheath@lexsc.com.
