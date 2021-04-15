Neighbors react to protest following confrontation outside Summit home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in a Summit neighborhood are reflecting after a protest took place out a home Wednesday evening.
Lavonna Goodwin, who lives across the street from Jonathan Pentland’s home, had a front-row seat to the protest.
Goodwin said she was thankful for the protesters because she feels they brought about change. She feels had there not been a protest Pentland would not have been charged.
“Black people are tired of being treated wrong, not getting fair treatment. The young man was just walking up the street and he was harassed and assaulted knowing if it happened the other way one of us would be in jail. Somewhere hurt or slammed on our neck or something like that,” Goodwin said.
Another neighbor, however, felt differently about the situation.
“Twice I asked for the sheriff department to come down here and open up the traffic lane so cars could get out and back in. There were deputies up at Timber Creek Drive enjoying the shade. They said they were formulating a game plan, but I forgot to ask if yesterday was Game Day,” Gus Philpott said.
