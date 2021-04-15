Neighbor calls police on Black teenager practicing ROTC drills in neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh teenager is in shock after one of his neighbors called police on him as he practiced an ROTC routine with a replica rifle.
Jathan Walthour recently joined the ROTC team at Sanderson High School in Raleigh. At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, he decided to practice outside in his neighborhood.
“I was walking throughout the road. I was marching down the street. As I saw the police arrive, I had my rifle on my shoulder,” Walthour described.
A neighbor called police on the 16-year-old Black student.
“There is a man outside with a gun walking up and down our cul-de-sac,” the 911 caller said.
Walthour credits training from a community program called Police Explorers on how to properly handle the situation.
