Neighbor calls police on Black teenager practicing ROTC drills in neighborhood
Jathan Walthour recently joined the ROTC team at Sanderson High School in Raleigh. (Source: WRAL)
By Aaron Thomas | April 15, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 5:49 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh teenager is in shock after one of his neighbors called police on him as he practiced an ROTC routine with a replica rifle.

Jathan Walthour recently joined the ROTC team at Sanderson High School in Raleigh. At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, he decided to practice outside in his neighborhood.

“I was walking throughout the road. I was marching down the street. As I saw the police arrive, I had my rifle on my shoulder,” Walthour described.

A neighbor called police on the 16-year-old Black student.

“There is a man outside with a gun walking up and down our cul-de-sac,” the 911 caller said.

Walthour credits training from a community program called Police Explorers on how to properly handle the situation.

