Man wanted out of Georgia arrested in Calhoun County

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - A routine traffic stop in Calhoun County led to arrest of a man wanted out of Georgia, officials say.
Deputies say they witnessed Justin Soloman Yancey, 31, of St. Matthews, along with a female passenger on a motorcycle with no registration in the area of Ott Sisters Road.
After attempting to initiate a traffic stop for the registration violation, deputies say Yancey dumped the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot. He was subsequently run down and taken into custody.
According to deputies, Yancey was found in possession of 112 grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of marijuana, 6.2 grams of cylocibin mushrooms, along with other drug paraphernalia.
Officers say Yancey was wanted out of Georgia for violating probation.
According to officials, the female suffered an injury and was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Deputies say Yancey will face charges of trafficking methamphetamine and expect other charges to follow.
