Loris man sentenced to prison for burglarizing 94-year-old woman’s home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man will spend over a decade behind bars after burglarizing a 94-year-old woman’s home.
Kendall Elliott, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary violent on Tuesday and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated.
The case stemmed from an incident on Aug. 16, 2019, when Elliot and a co-defendant burglarized the victim’s home in the Green Sea area.
Authorities said the pair held the victim down by her neck and stole her television and cash.
“Because of excellent police work by the Horry County Police Department, specifically Officer Terry Elliott, this defendant was identified and tied to the scene of the crime,” said assistant solicitor James D. Stanko. “DNA also showed that the defendant was at the scene.”
