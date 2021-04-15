Lexington Medical Center hosting vaccination events at Northeast location

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center will be hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

The clinics will be held at the hospital’s northeast location and Bethlehem Baptist Church.

It will be administering the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine clinics at Lexington Medical Center Northeast will take place on Monday, April 19 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 20 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and Wednesday, April 21 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

To register visit //LexMed.com/NortheastVax.

The vaccine clinic at Bethlehem Baptist Church will take place on Thursday, April 22 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

To register visit //LexMed.com/BethlehemVax.

Walk-ins will be accepted at both locations. If individuals would like to schedule a specific appointment time, they can do so online or by phone.

Anyone with questions about the events is urged to contact Lexington Medical Center representatives at 1-803-739-3363 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

