THE INVESTIGATORS: 67-year-old handcuffed, in back of unit when officer allegedly tased him twice

Two Port Allen police officers were dispatched to a home regarding a disturbance involving the 67-year-old man. The man had reportedly broken out a window at his home. Once officers arrived, they order the man to exit the home and he complied with the commands. The man was handcuffed and put into the back of a Port Allen Police SUV. The man was told to get into the back of the unit and the report states he was having trouble getting in the unit because of back pain and his height. According to the report, officer Dehon came up to the unit and demanded that the 67-year-old be removed from the unit. When the man started yelling for help, officer Dehon allegedly pulled out his taser and told the man to “scream again, go ahead, scream”. Once the man started to scream for help again the report states officer Dehon jammed the taser into the man’s side and activated it twice.