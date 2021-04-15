THE INVESTIGATORS: 67-year-old handcuffed, in back of unit when officer allegedly tased him twice

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks said one of his officers is facing charges after an investigation into a complaint about an incident involving unnecessary use of a taser.
The officer identified as Nolan Dehon, III, has been charged with malfeasance in office and aggravated battery.
According to arrest records obtained by the 9News Investigators, Dehon allegedly used his taser on a 67-year-old man who was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a city police unit at the time. The man ended up having to be rushed to the hospital as a result of the alleged attack that sent 50,000 volts of electricity pulsing into his body. The man was tased two times within a 10-second time frame before being taken to the Port Allen Police Department.
The officer, identified as Nolan Dehon III, has been arrested and charged with malfeasance in office and aggravated battery after a complaint was filed with the police department. The man in police custody was tased twice in a ten-second time frame, causing extreme physical pain as 50,000 volts of electricity to pulse into his body while he was detained, according to arrest reports.
Two Port Allen police officers were dispatched to a home regarding a disturbance involving the 67-year-old man. The man had reportedly broken out a window at his home. Once officers arrived, they order the man to exit the home and he complied with the commands. The man was handcuffed and put into the back of a Port Allen Police SUV. The man was told to get into the back of the unit and the report states he was having trouble getting in the unit because of back pain and his height. According to the report, officer Dehon came up to the unit and demanded that the 67-year-old be removed from the unit. When the man started yelling for help, officer Dehon allegedly pulled out his taser and told the man to “scream again, go ahead, scream”. Once the man started to scream for help again the report states officer Dehon jammed the taser into the man’s side and activated it twice.
The man had to be taken to the hospital following the encounter with officer Dehon. The officer’s attorney says he’s grateful the council agreed to give them more time given how quickly the case is moving forward.
After the second time, the report states officer Dehon screamed at the 67-year-old “You understand me?”. The 67-year-old was taken to the Port Allen Police Department when he complained of back pain. Another officer then called Acadian Ambulance to take him to a local hospital for treatment.
The entire incident was captured on body cameras worn by officer Dehon and another officer according to the arrest report. WAFB has requested a copy of that video.
Chief Hicks said the Port Allen Police Department received a complaint on March 29 from someone claiming he had been “unnecessarily tased” by an officer. The PAPD and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, which resulted in the officer being charged.
The police chief added the officer has been placed on leave and the matter has been sent to the district attorney’s office. He also said he holds his officers to a high standard and has a zero-tolerance policy for officers.
The Port Allen city council voted unanimously to delay a hearing to decide the officer’s fate tonight during their regularly scheduled meeting. In exchange, the officer has agreed to forego his pay until the matter is decided. Victor Woods, the officer’s attorney says he’s thankful the council has given him time to be brought up to speed on the case.
“Officer Dehon received notice of the termination hearing on April 12th. He immediately contacted me on April 13th and we’re here today on April 14th for the hearing,” Woods added. The encounter was captured on Dehon’s body camera and the camera worn by another Port Allen officer who responded to the scene. It’s unclear if and when that video will be made public but he 9News Investigators has requested a copy of the video.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Dehon’s attorney if he has seen the body camera video from the encounter.
“I have not seen the video and that’s one reason why we’re asking for this particular continuance to see what is available for me to review in preparation for the hearing,” Woods replied.
It’s unclear if the officer will face any criminal charges in the matter. The hearing to decide his fate with the agency has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 5.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.