First Alert Forecast: Tracking even cooler temperatures and a few showers for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler temperatures and some wet weather for part of your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
· Highs will be in the low 70s Friday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
· A few showers are possible for your weekend, especially on Saturday. Rain chances are around 40-50% for now. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, then back in the mid 70s by Sunday.
· We’re forecasting highs in the 70s for most of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands as a cold front moves farther to the east. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
High pressure will build briefly over the area Friday, giving way to dry weather. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be below average, reaching the low 70s by afternoon.
A few showers are possible this weekend, but we’re not tracking a complete weekend washout.
In fact, most of the rain looks like it will arrive on Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks just to our south. Rain chances are around 40-50%. The track of that low will determine how much rain we’ll see. But at this time, it looks like we’ll see scattered showers in the Midlands, especially by afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies Sunday with highs back in the mid 70s.
We’re tracking even more 70s for highs next week.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.