First Alert Forecast: Cool clouds today and a chance of showers Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are cooler today as highs only reach the low 70s. Expect some showers late Saturday afternoon/evening.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Increasing clouds today with highs in the low 70s.
· Plenty of clouds Saturday with highs near 70, and a 30% chance of late afternoon/evening showers.
· Expect a few raindrops overnight into Sunday morning, then partly cloudy skies and mid 70s Sunday afternoon.
· Big cold front pushes in by mid week cooling temps off, but just a little!
First Alert Weather Story:
More clouds move in this afternoon with cooler temperatures behind a cold front that is stalling to our south. Highs today will be in the low 70s.
Dry air is in place so it is going to take some time for our atmosphere to get enough moisture to warrant a chance of rain. That chance looks to be in the afternoon to evening Saturday. Because of the dry air the percentage has gone down to 30%. Expect lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 70s.
The chance of rain continues into the night as a low pressure system to our south rides along the stationary boundary hugging the Gulf Coast. The low moves offshore Sunday and we see more sunshine by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 70s by the afternoon.
High pressure builds Monday and brings mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 70s.
Tuesday has a 20% chance of a few scattered showers with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. A small shortwave in the jet stream is the cause.
A major cold front nears Wednesday. Ahead of this front we warm up to 80 for the afternoon high temperature. Expect mostly sunny skies. This front is moisture starved and does not bring a chance of showers, but cooler weather for Thursday morning with lows in the mid 40s.
Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (30%). Highs near 70.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs near 80.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
