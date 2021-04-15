First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies today, rain chance Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are 10 degrees cooler today with plenty of clouds, then we have a better chance of rain Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Cloudy skies with temps topping off into the upper 70s. Expect a 20% chance of showers.
· Tonight we are down into the upper 40s.
· Partly cloudy skies Friday with low 70s, a nice cool day.
· A weak low pressure system to our south brings a 50% chance of rain Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather Story:
The clouds are here to stay for a while. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies throughout most of the day today as a cold front passes through the region. As the front passes through we have a 20% chance of showers. There’s hope for some sunshine this evening around 5-7pm as drier air moves in behind the front.
With that drier air comes mostly clear skies and some cool temps in the upper 40s Friday morning. We have a weak high pressure system to our north and that will bring partly cloudy skies to the region. High temps reach the low 70s.
Saturday a stationary boundary sets up to our south and a low pressure system moves through southern Georgia. Morning lows are in the low 50s. Highs reach the upper 60s. Skies are cloudy and the best chance of rain looks to be in the afternoon at 50%.
A high pressure system clears us back up for Sunday into Monday with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon each day. Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday and mostly sunny conditions into Monday.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (20%). Not As Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs near 80.
