CPD investigating fatal shooting at Broad River apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex.
The shooting occurred at Brook Pines Apartments off of Broad River Road.
Officials say they found a male deceased on the scene.
This appears to be an isolated incident between acquaintances.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
