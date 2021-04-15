Benedict College to perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction has been selected to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The band will join the celebration at the call of “Let’s Have a Parade™,” the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of the beloved annual holiday tradition since 1924.
Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence and musical expertise to captivate the streets of New York City and millions of viewers across the country.
Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of nine selected bands to march in the 96th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.
The band will join the revelry along with other iconic Macy’s staples including floats, giant character balloons, clowns, and superstar performers galore.
“Energetic, exciting, and entertaining - these words perfectly describe the Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction and the incredible sound and spirit they deliver at every single performance,” said Wesley Whatley, creative producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Macy’s is so proud to introduce this incredible group to our Parade audience on Thanksgiving morning for their big debut!”
“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a quintessential holiday tradition,” said President and CEO of Benedict College Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis. “I can think of no better way to showcase the showmanship, talent, and precision of the Benedict College Tiger Band of Distinction than to watch them march down the streets of New York City on Thanksgiving Day!”
Benedict’s marching band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance. Rehearsals and creative fundraising events will not only bring the school and local community closer together but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime.
To help kick-start the band’s fundraising goal, Macy’s has made a $10,000 donation in support of their march towards the Big Apple.
