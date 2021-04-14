Woman out on bond for shooting charged in connection to another shooting that killed teen

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators said a woman who was out on bond for a shooting has now been charged in a separate shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Orangeburg County.
The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Angel Goodwin who has been charged with conspiracy. Her bond was denied on Wednesday.
Goodwin is the second arrest made in the case that brought a murder charge against a 17-year-old boy.
“We’d made one arrest earlier this week,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But that didn’t end the ongoing investigation that has resulted in this second arrest.”
Investigators said they developed evidence that indicated Goodwin had in early March plotted to kill a 17-year-old boy from Santee.
That 17-year-old was arrested on Monday and charged with murder in connection with the fatal Oct. 5, 2020 shooting of a 14-year-old boy, authorities reported. The 17-year-old murder suspect is housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice.
“At the time of her arrest, Goodwin was out on bond for a shooting that sent a bystander to the hospital,” OCSO officials said. “That August 2019 case has yet to go to court.”
“We’re continuing our investigation until we have in custody anyone and everyone connected in any way,” Ravenell said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.