Soldier charged after viral video surfaces of confrontation in Richland County neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A viral video showing a white man in Richland County, South Carolina confronting a Black man who was walking on the sidewalk outside of his home has led to an arrest.
The video is being investigated by police and Fort Jackson military officials, and has drawn protesters to the neighborhood.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott addressed the public Wednesday evening about the incident.
As the viral video begins, a white man, who has been identified as a soldier based at Fort Jackson, asks the younger Black man what he’s doing there, to which the young man replies he’s out for a walk.
It then shows the man saying, “you’re in the wrong neighborhood,” before swearing at the young man and telling him to “get out.”
The young man says he lives there.
Video shows the soldier shoving the young man and threatening to get more physical with him.
WARNING: The following video contains graphic language.
The older man claims the younger man is “harassing the neighborhood,” which he describes as “tight knit.”
It’s not clear what happened before the video begins, but police were called and deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded.
The agency said this happened Monday, April 12 on Lakemont Drive. That’s in The Lakes at Barony Place, a subdivision off Summit Parkway, near Lake Carolina in northeast Richland County.
RCSD said it is investigating the video.
Fort Jackson confirmed the solider has been arrested and charged. An investigation has also started at the federal level.
Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. also issued a statement saying military leaders do not condone the behavior in the video.
“I remain deeply concerned for the members of our Army family, the young man and his family, and the tensions that activities like this amplify over time,” Beagle said. “Please be patient as facts are determined.”
RCSD has not shared the soldier’s arrest report or mugshot, but WIS will update this story when they do.
However, the department did share reports that claim to detail two previous incidents involving the other man in the video. Lott said those reports may be connected to what happened, but “it doesn’t justify it.”
The young man, who Lott said was the victim in this case, does not face any charges.
As the video has gained traction across the country, social justice organizations got involved.
Protesters are currently in the neighborhood and have been for several hours.
There will be a press conference from several organizations at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the neighborhood, after they meet with Lott. Those organizations include: Building Better Communities (BBC), One Common Cause Community Control Initiative (OCC), EmpowerSC & Black Lives Matter SC. That news conference will also be live streamed in this story.
The woman who claims she captured the video, listed as Shadae on Twitter, shared it and her own account of what happened in a tweet.
“It’s one thing to watch these type of incidents on video but it’s another to watch it happen right in front of you,” Shadae wrote. “I’m also thankful for the two ladies that came up and took (the Black man) in another direction to safety.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.