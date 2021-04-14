RCSD investigating shooting on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex.
The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road.
Deputies say the man was shot in the upper body. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Officials say the victim is in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
