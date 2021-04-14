Lexington Co. man sentenced to 28 years for sex crimes against a child

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for committing sex crimes against a child.
Donald Price, 50, pled guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
On May 16, 2016, Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office began an investigation into the online distribution of child pornography, according to reports.
Inv. Atkins identified Price as a user of a file-sharing network that was distributing child pornography. Inv. Atkins then referred the case to Sergeant Adam Creech with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Sgt. Creech and investigators from the LCSD executed a search warrant on Price’s home.
During the investigation, an unknown child victim of sexual abuse was identified and rescued by law enforcement. Investigators say they found recordings that Price had made of himself abusing the child on multiple occasions at his home.
Price has been sentenced to 28 years active incarceration for 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 10 years for 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Those sentences will run concurrently.
Upon release, he will have to register as a sex offender and will be monitored by GPS at all times.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ryan.
