LCSD: 1 injured in shooting on Crystal Springs Road
By Jazmine Greene | April 13, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 10:02 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Crystal Springs Road.

Deputies say they found a man with gunshot wounds on the front porch of the home.

The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

