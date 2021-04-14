LCSD: 1 injured in shooting on Crystal Springs Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Crystal Springs Road.
Deputies say they found a man with gunshot wounds on the front porch of the home.
The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
