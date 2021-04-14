1 killed in Kershaw County head on collision

April 14, 2021

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County woman has died after a head on collision Wednesday morning just north of Camden, officials say.

The collision reportedly occurred at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday on 521.

Officials say Jennifer Moseley, 33, was passing a vehicle and hit an 18-wheeler head on. She was ejected from her vehicle.

Moseley was pronounced dead at the scene by Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the driver of the 18-wheeler reported no injuries.

The wreck was investigated by Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, S.C. Highway Patrol and S.C. Transport Police.

