Grice Named To Golden Spikes Award Watch List

Grice has been one of the team’s top hitters all season. He is hitting .340 with seven homers, a triple, five doubles, 27 RBIs, 23 runs, a .629 slugging percentage, .458 on-base percentage and steal in 28 games. He leads or is tied for the team lead in homers, triples, RBIs, runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. The 6′6″ first baseman is also hitting .368 with four homers, 19 RBIs, a .632 slugging percentage and .482 on-base percentage in 18 ACC games.