Former Midlands basketball standout transfers to South Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: James Reese of the North Texas Mean Green celebrates their win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Source: Jay LaPrete)
By Joe Gorchow | April 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 6:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Midlands high school star returns home to complete his collegiate journey.

Today, Eastover native James Reese announced on social media he will transfer to play his final season with the Gamecocks.

The stellar guard spent the past two seasons with North Texas. He finished second on the team in scoring last year, first in steals, helping guide the Mean Green to the NCAA Tournament.

Reese was a key star in leading the AC Flora Falcons to a state title victory in 2016.

Welcome home, Reese!

