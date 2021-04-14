Former Midlands basketball standout transfers to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Midlands high school star returns home to complete his collegiate journey.
Today, Eastover native James Reese announced on social media he will transfer to play his final season with the Gamecocks.
The stellar guard spent the past two seasons with North Texas. He finished second on the team in scoring last year, first in steals, helping guide the Mean Green to the NCAA Tournament.
Reese was a key star in leading the AC Flora Falcons to a state title victory in 2016.
Welcome home, Reese!
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.