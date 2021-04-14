First Alert Forecast: Warming up today, then a shower chance tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps soar into the upper 80s today, clouds are on the increase too!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Clouds increase this afternoon, as do temperatures with near 87.
· Cold front brings a 30% chance of showers late tonight after midnight.
· We still have a few showers Thursday morning (20%).
· Cooler temps push in Thursday behind the front, drier air too.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re in the upper 80s by this afternoon! We have a surge of warm air from the south with winds gusting up to 20-25mph. The surge is occurring ahead of a cold front that will increase clouds this afternoon as well. The front passes and brings a 30% chance of showers tonight, mainly after midnight.
Morning lows are in the low 60s Thursday morning, we have a 20% chance of some morning showers then skies start to break up by midday. Expect more sun into the afternoon. Temps are cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Friday morning is cool, down to 48 with mostly clear skies. Expect some more clouds as the front stalls to our south by the afternoon. Highs are in the low 70s.
Saturday the stalled front sits to our south and a low pressure system forms along the front and rides along the boundary to our south in Southern Georgia. This gives us plenty of clouds Saturday. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 60s. The proximity of the low brings a 30% chance of showers as well.
High pressure starts building Sunday and dries us up, we also warm up. Morning lows are near 50 and highs reach the mid 70s.
Today: Warm with Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper80s.
Tonight: 30% chance of showers. Lows near 63,
Thursday: From Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy. A Few AM Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.