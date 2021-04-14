First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler weather and rain chances in your forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some cooler temperatures and a little rain in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies as a cold front moves into the area. A few showers are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
· A few showers are possible Thursday (30% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies.
· Highs will fall into the mid 70s Thursday and the low 70s Friday behind the cold front.
· A few showers are possible for your weekend, specifically on Saturday. Rain chances are around 40% for now. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, then back in the mid 70s by Sunday.
· We’re forecasting highs in the 70s for most of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies as a cold front moves through the area. A few showers are possible tonight. Rain chances are around 20-30% Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
As the front continues moving through the area Thursday, we’ll see a few showers around the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30%. Then, we’ll see gradual clearing by the late afternoon and evening.
After the front passes to our east, you’ll notice a big difference with our temperatures. High temperatures will settle into the mid 70s Thursday. (Our average high is about 76 degrees this time of the year.)
High temperatures will be in the low 70s Friday under partly cloudy skies.
A few showers are possible this weekend, but we’re not tracking a complete weekend washout. In fact, most of the rain looks like it will arrive on Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks just to our south. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies Sunday with highs back in the mid 70s.
We’re tracking even more 70s for highs next week.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (40%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Early Day Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
