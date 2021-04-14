Deputies arrest woman accused of filing false report on home invasion, assault

“Many times, people who make these false reports do not understand the serious issues this causes,” officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Due to this false report deputies responded to the call with lights and sirens during the lunch hour rush. Also, at this time schools buses are returning kindergarten age children to their homes. When we emergently respond to a call, we are having to exercise due regard and extreme caution not only for our deputies but the general public.”