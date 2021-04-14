Deputies arrest woman accused of filing false report on home invasion, assault

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County investigators have arrested a woman who is accused of filing a false police report claiming that someone broke into her home and assaulted her.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Kirsten Faith Snider who was given a $10,000 PR bond.
Her arrest stems from an investigation on March 24 when deputies responded to a home on Ruth Anne Drive for a reported burglary in progress. A report states that the caller said someone had cut her kitchen screen, entered the home and assaulted her.
Investigators said the incident reportedly was happening as the caller spoke with 911 operators who received the initial call at 12:01 p.m.
“Due to the violent nature of the call deputies responded using lights and sirens, “DCSO officials said.
When deputies arrived they were told that the suspect had escaped back out the kitchen window after the victim reportedly retaliated by striking the assailant.
According to the sheriff’s office, a detective was able to determine that there was never a burglary or an assault as reported by the victim.
The detective then obtained an arrest warrant charging Snider with filing a false police report of a felony.
“Many times, people who make these false reports do not understand the serious issues this causes,” officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Due to this false report deputies responded to the call with lights and sirens during the lunch hour rush. Also, at this time schools buses are returning kindergarten age children to their homes. When we emergently respond to a call, we are having to exercise due regard and extreme caution not only for our deputies but the general public.”
