Authorities clear SC prison following investigation into bomb threat

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said they found no evidence of a bomb following a bomb threat at a Marlboro County prison.
SCDC and the State Law Enforcement Division investigated the threat at Evans Correctional Institute in Bennettsville.
Inmates and staff had been cleared from the prison’s cafeteria where a caller claimed a bomb had been placed.
On Tuesday night, authorities said they didn’t find any evidence of a bomb, and operations were resuming.
