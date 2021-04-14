Authorities clear SC prison following investigation into bomb threat

Authorities clear SC prison following investigation into bomb threat
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said they found no evidence of a bomb following a bomb threat at a Marlboro County prison. (Source: SC Department of Corrections)
By Patrick Phillips and Live 5 Web Staff | April 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 9:35 PM

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said they found no evidence of a bomb following a bomb threat at a Marlboro County prison.

SCDC and the State Law Enforcement Division investigated the threat at Evans Correctional Institute in Bennettsville.

Inmates and staff had been cleared from the prison’s cafeteria where a caller claimed a bomb had been placed.

On Tuesday night, authorities said they didn’t find any evidence of a bomb, and operations were resuming.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.