Sumter man wanted for assault of woman, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are looking for information to help locate a man they say was reportedly involved in an assault in Sumter County.
Officials say Rashaun Gregg, 32, is wanted for reportedly assaulting a woman and damaging a vehicle on February 17.
According to deputies, Gregg reportedly punched a woman and caused approximately $3,000 worth of damage to a vehicle in the 1000 block of Morton Street.
Officials say Gregg faces charges of assault and malicious injury to private property.
If you see Gregg or know of his whereabouts you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
