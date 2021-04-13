Sumter man charged with attempted murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has been arrested on attempted murder charges, officials say.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Esteban Eulojio Delgado, 37, was arrested on Friday, April 9. Deputies say he shot at a man in the 1200 block of North Main Street on Friday.
Officials say Delgado is charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a pistol.
Warrants show that Delgado had a prior felony conviction that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
Delgado was taken to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.