SC immediately pauses J&J vaccines, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in the administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, South Carolina health officials have taken action.
The J&J vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, has been linked to “extremely rare” cases of potentially dangerous blood clots.
“People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” federal officials said Tuesday.
Hours later, state health officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced J&J vaccines would not be administered in South Carolina for now because of the federal recommendation.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of the public,” DHEC officials said. “This pause is evidence of very close safety monitoring as part of the strict quality assurance that is in place to ensure patient safety.”
DHEC contacted all vaccine providers and told them to stop giving the J&J vaccine Tuesday morning. This does not affect Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Health officials are working to reallocate other vaccines to sites and clinics that planned to administer J&J vaccines.
DHEC did not say how long the pause on Janssen vaccines would last.
“Millions of people in the United States have received doses of vaccines with very little side effects,” DHEC said. “We continue to encourage South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to best protect yourself and others and will keep everyone updated as we learn more about the Janssen vaccine.”
South Carolina has been receiving about 7,000 doses of the J&J vaccine each week from the federal government, DHEC said. However, that is far fewer than the weekly allocations of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are about 40,000 each.
