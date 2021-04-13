Road rage incident causes brief lockout at Lexington High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say a road rage incident caused a brief lockout Tuesday morning at Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center.
According to officials, the lockout lasted for about 15 minutes after a driver pulled up beside another driver on Highway 1 and reportedly showed a pistol. Officials say the gun was never fired and the man drove away.
Officials say the incident had nothing to do with either of the schools and the lockout was precautionary.
