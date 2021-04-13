Road rage incident causes brief lockout at Lexington High School

The incident had nothing to do with the school and the lockout was precautionary.

Road rage incident causes brief lockout at Lexington High School
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 11:46 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say a road rage incident caused a brief lockout Tuesday morning at Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center.

According to officials, the lockout lasted for about 15 minutes after a driver pulled up beside another driver on Highway 1 and reportedly showed a pistol. Officials say the gun was never fired and the man drove away.

Officials say the incident had nothing to do with either of the schools and the lockout was precautionary.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.