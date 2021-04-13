Police: Woman admits to setting man’s house on fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces an arson charge after police say she admitted to setting fire to a man’s house.
Firefighters responded to the 4500-block of Key Largo Place around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
When they arrived, they found a fire in the bedroom spreading rapidly, according to the initial incident report.
After the fire was extinguished, the battalion chief noticed a gas can in the living room and the words “F You” carved into the wall.
After learning from neighbors that there had been a domestic disturbance at the home the night before, the fire marshal was called to the scene.
During the investigation, 32-year-old Deveta Hurst told the fire marshal she had set fire to the residence, the report stated.
According to Detective Joe Robinson, Hurst “admitted to putting gasoline on a chair in the residence and setting the house on fire.”
She was then arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center where she was booked on suspicion of arson to await a probable cause hearing.
