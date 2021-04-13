Police: Man shot after girlfriend gets in argument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man who allegedly shot the boyfriend of a woman his girlfriend was fighting.
Jail records show Harrell Bell Caines III, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Police say they first responded to the 2600 block of Otranto Road at around 9:40 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, police say they found a man face-down with an apparent exit-hole from a gunshot wound.
EMS evaluated the victim and incident reports say he was transported to Trident Medical Center.
After talking with witnesses, police say the shooting was instigated by an argument between the victim’s and Caines’ girlfriends.
After Caines’ girlfriend got in an argument with the victims’ girlfriend, reports say Caines’ girlfriend went back to their apartment and brought Caines downstairs. Incident reports say the victim’s girlfriend said something to Caines, and then Caines shot the victim in the chest.
Police say Caines fled the scene, but was later found in his apartment and taken into custody.
Caines is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
