Orangeburg school in need of repair set to get makeover

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg school is about to get a bit of a makeover thanks to a state organization that develops leaders.
Participants in this year’s class of Leadership South Carolina have chosen Robert E. Howard Middle School in Orangeburg, a school in serious need of repair.
Helping lead what is being called Project Paint the Way is Sarah Gams. She’s in this year’s class of Leadership South Carolina. If she seems familiar to you, it’s because she’s also South Carolina’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. And Merry Glenne Piccolino is the assistant superintendent for Communications for the Orangeburg County School District.
Together on WIS Midday, the women talked about how Project Paint the Way is partnering with the South Carolina school to paint the way toward a brighter future for the students. The effort will help the middle school with much needed fresh coats of interior paint due to a significant lack of available funds.
According to Gams and Piccolini, South Carolina does not have a state appropriation for infrastructure, building maintenance and repairs, or for establishing a strategy for routine district maintenance and must rely on local funding.
They say without enough local revenue generation, many districts like Orangeburg’s cannot afford basic costs to provide fresh coats of interior paint for their schools.
Project Paint the Way will help raise the funds to provide professional painting services to revitalize and refresh the buildings so that students can return to a bright, clean, freshly painted school building in the fall of 2021. In addition, Leadership South Carolina is helping put together a Clothes Closet for the students and their families. Socks and shoes are great items the community can donate.
Leadership South Carolina is a registered nonpartisan nonprofit with FEIN 57-1126323. Material and financial donations can be mailed to the PO Box 2346 Columbia, SC 29202 or can be made online.
