MONEY MATTERS: Do I need a financial advisor?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In your financial planning, you might be wondering if you really need a financial advisor, particularly if you don’t have a lot of money saved or invested.
Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners in Columbia recommends everyone get a financial advisor. He often reminds people that having a financial advisor is not just about investments. Bradley says he believes everyone deserves financial help or advice.
Bradley says while there are many firms who will not work with potential clients if they do not meet certain minimum requirements, there are other firms, like CCFP, who don’t have such requirements and will work with people the best they can.
For more information and resources on ways to make your Money Matter, visit www.capitalcityfinancialpartners.com
