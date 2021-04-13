Missing Richland County man with medical conditions last seen April 11

Missing Richland County man with medical conditions last seen April 11
Leonard Dover was last seen at his home off R.L. Coward Road in Hopkins on April 11. (Source: RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 13, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 12:36 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the community’s help finding a missing man.

According to police, Leonard Dover, 59, was last seen at his home off R.L. Coward Road in Hopkins on April 11. Officials say he left home on foot, headed towards Garners Ferry Road.

Dover has grey hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 6′1″ and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and khaki shirt and dark grey jeans.

Officials say Dover has medical conditions which require medication that he does not have with him.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.