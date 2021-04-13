Lexington man accused of setting fire to abandoned buildings facing more charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man already charged in two arson cases now faces new charges in three separate arson cases in Lexington County.
Corey Wayne Roscow, 28, was recently charged with three counts of third-degree arson, on top of the two counts of third-degree arson he was charged with in March.
The new charges come from fires at two abandoned buildings and an abandoned car on James Dunbar Road in 2020, officials said.
“Witnesses told us he was on the scene of all three fires and he appeared to try to avoid law enforcement near each scene,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Roscow was arrested Monday and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. He’s been released after meeting conditions of his bond, officials said.
His previous charges came after detectives found security video that led them to determine he started a fire at an abandoned building on Pond Branch Road.
“Roscow can be seen on video in the area before any visible flames,” Koon said.
A few minutes after that fire, officials said Roscow was seen driving near another fire on Pond Branch Road.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Springdale Police Department and the Lexington County Fire Service joined deputies in the arson investigations.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
