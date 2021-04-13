First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking cooler temperatures and a few showers...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler weather this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two could develop from the north. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
· Wednesday will be warm! Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· A cold front will bring a chance of showers to the Midlands late Wednesday into Thursday (30-40% chance on Thursday).
· Highs will fall into the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday behind the cold front.
· A couple of showers are possible for your weekend, specifically on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, then back in the mid 70s by Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two could move in for our northern counties, but most areas should stay dry tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Another warm day is expected Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A cold front will move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday, giving way to a few showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 20% by Wednesday evening. By Thursday, those rain chances will go up to 30-40%.
After the front passes through the Midlands, you’ll notice a big difference with our temperatures. High temperatures will drop into the mid 70s Thursday. (Our average high is about 76 degrees this time of the year.)
High temperatures will be in the low 70s Friday under partly cloudy skies.
A couple of showers are possible this weekend, but we’re not tracking a washout. In fact, most of the rain looks like it will arrive on Saturday. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies Sunday with highs back in the mid 70s.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower or Two. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers (20-30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30-40%). Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Shower (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
