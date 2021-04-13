First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny today, more clouds Wednesday with a few shower chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have another couple of warm days then some shower chances and cooler weather moving in Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly sunny and warm today with low 80s for high temps
· Mid 80s for Wednesday with increasing clouds.
· Best chance of some showers is Wednesday night into Thursday morning, (30%)
· Temps cool off Thursday with dry air moving in. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got a few clouds today, but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s. High pressure holds on to the area from the Gulf.
The high slides east over Florida and allows us to warm up into the mid 80s by the afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies to start the day and then mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. There’s a 20% chance of a late afternoon/evening sprinkle or two.
The best chance of rain is overnight at 30% as the front passes through. We start off with clouds Thursday and then have partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid 70s. Drier air filters in behind the front.
We have mostly clear skies and temps dipping into the mid 40s Friday morning. By the afternoon we have low 70s and a few more clouds.
A front has stalled to our south and will help bring more clouds Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. The air is rather dry so as of now we’re only expecting a 20% chance of showers. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 70s.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (20%). Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Dry. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
