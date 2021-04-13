FEMA opens mass vaccination site at Columbia Place Mall a day early

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people received their COVID-19 vaccine shot at a mass vaccination site that was held in Columbia Place Mall.
The drive-through event, held by FEMA, distributed the Pfizer vaccine. There were 150 workers on-site including the National Guard.
Kellie Odom, who received her vaccine, said the event was needed. “I think it’s great especially in this area so everyone in this immediate area has access.”
Officials opened the event a day early as a practice run.
“Today was the exercise. We’re testing everything and doing a run-through allowing the public to come in along with first responders from the Columbia area,” Gracia Szczech with FEMA said.
FEMA is encouraging everyone to get their shot. “This is a shot of hope to get to what might be a new normal,” Szczech said.
A new normal that Kellie Odom is hoping for.
“It makes me feel better. Personally, I’m doing it for my elders and my children. I want to keep them safe by keeping myself safe,” she said.
FEMA will be disturbing the vaccine 7 days a week from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can register online at the CDC website.
The event will be held at Columbia Place Mall for six weeks.
