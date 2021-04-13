Faith and family guide Carolina’s Lloyd through knee injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family and faith guide Carolina’s running back through recovery.
“I have a bible verse on my phone, and I try to read that every day,” said Marshawn Lloyd.
The Gamecocks redshirt freshman fully expected to be a key contributor in 2020. As Lloyd points out, G-D had a different plan.
“I always wanted to come in and play pretty early,” Lloyd said. “Everything happens for a reason. I just had to take a seat and recover. Grow in things that I struggled with.”
He sustained a torn ACL during last season’s preseason camp. At first, he asked why is this happening? Being sidelined was difficult. He gained 30 pounds at the beginning of the rehab process.
“I didn’t feel like myself,” Lloyd added. “I had a great camp. I was ready to go. Everything was going great and my way. It was a hard pill to swallow.”
Lloyd turned to religion to help guide him through. The people around Lloyd, like his mother, lifted his spirits. He channeled the disappointment into positive thoughts.
“The process has been great,” said Lloyd. “I started thinking more positively and reading more scripture. All the people around me have been supportive and helped me through this process.”
Gamecocks’ redshirt tight end Jesse Sanders greatly influenced Lloyd throughout the journey from the rehab room to the gridiron. Both suffered the same injury roughly ten minutes apart last year.
“He’s been pushing me every day,” Lloyd said. “It was good having Jesse helping me through the process, getting me stronger. It got me a brother for life.”
Now Lloyd is running around at spring practice, happy to be in the mix and playing the game he loves.
“It took a while for me to get used to it,” mentioned Lloyd. “Around that four-month mark, I started to feel good and do a little more. The first three months, just little things like you can’t move or run. Later in the process, like right now, it’s been great.”
Lloyd’s spirits lifted. And he expects to be full-go for Carolina by fall camp.
