Disappointment will fuel Carolina’s drive

“It’s the pink elephant in the room,” Staley said. “You all see it. If you act like it’s not there, it works against it. You got to speak to the pink elephant. I see you. It’s helped me get through some things. You take things to face on. If it defeats you, you have to figure out a way to defeat it. Pressure is everywhere. Your whole life is pressure-filled. You’re either going to face it or put it off for another day. It’s going to show up. I prefer talking about it and dealing with it.”