CPD: Man, woman charged in connection with church property theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested two people in connection with the theft of valuable property from a church.
Deborah Leslie, 55, and Gary Nichols, 57, are both being charged with criminal conspiracy and grand larceny.
Leslie and Nichols are accused of stealing a set of candlesticks worth $2,100 from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Devine Street.
Investigators were able to identify the suspects after reviewing surveillance footage from the crime scene. The stolen property, however, has not yet been recovered.
Leslie and Nichols were taken into custody by CPD with assistance from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.
Both are being housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
