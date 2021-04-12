SC EMS Association hires new executive director to help recruit 3,000 more workers

His goal is to bring another 3,000 workers into South Carolina’s EMS ranks over two years. That includes full-time and part-time employees at all levels. “This is a unique position, and it’s not for everyone. In a lot of ways EMS is a calling as much as it is a profession, so we need to think about what we’re doing as far as the messaging we put out in the field, and thoughtful about what we’re doing to try and have a return on that investment,” he said.